IIDCYA to entertain children with traditional puppet show “Mobarak and the Flying Carpet”

TEHRAN – A traditional Iranian puppet show titled “Mobarak and the Flying Carpet” will be staged by Iranian director Hamed Zahmatkesh at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) tomorrow.

The play tells the story of Mobarak, an Iranian traditional comic character with a black face and red costume, who intends to show his morshed (mentor) that everything has changed over the past few years.

He also decides to advance himself, but he faces problems and obstacles.

The play went on stage at the 16th Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival in August 2016.

Puppeteers Mona Sarbandi, Tahmures Iranshahi, Rasul Qanbari and Marzieh Dehqanpur will be collaborating in this production.

The Mobarak character mostly appears in the performances of ru-hozi and kheimeh shab-bazi, two forms of traditional Iranian puppet and dramatic performances.

Tombak music and rhythmic narrations are the key elements in the ru-hozi performances.

Kheimeh shab-bazi is performed in a small chamber by a musical performer and a person called a morshed. The dialogue takes place between the morshed and the puppets, including Mobarak.

Photo: A poster for the puppet show “Mobarak and the Flying Carpet” by Iranian director Hamed Zahmatkesh.

