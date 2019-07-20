“Master Noruz, the Cobbler” republished to celebrate 100th anniversary

TEHRAN – A new edition of the Iranian play “Master Noruz, the Cobbler” has been republished 100 years after its first publication in 1919.

Iranian stage artists are scheduled to come together on Monday at Tehran’s City Theater Complex to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the play, which was penned by Mirza Ahmad Khan Kamalolvezareh Mahmudi.

The play is about Master Noruz, a poor, middle-aged cobbler, who falls in love with a beautiful young woman, while he already has two wives.

The new edition of the book will be unveiled during the meeting. Iranian actors Behzad Farahani and Davud Fathali Beigi are also scheduled to deliver speeches.

Director Rahmat Amini is currently staging the play at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex. Theater critics Reza Ashofteh and Javad Roshan will also review his work at the meeting.

Navid Jahanzadeh, Sara Allahyari, Ailar Noshahri, Morteza Jafari, Hiva Amini and Erfan Masumi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until July 31.

Photo: Cover of the new edition of the play “Master Noruz, the Cobbler” by Iranian playwright Mirza Ahmad Khan Kamalolvezareh Mahmudi.

ABU/MMS/YAW

