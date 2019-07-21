Documentary and Experimental Film Center to review “Beloved”

TEHRAN – Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) will screen Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” tomorrow.

The screening session will be followed by a review session, which will be attended by Talebi and critic Nima Abbaspur, the DEFC announced in a press release published on Sunday.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

The most recent honors were bestowed on July 13 during the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy. The film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section

It was also honored at the 67th Trento Film Festival in May in Italy. The film received the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

In addition, “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Canada, Toronto in May.

The screening session is open to the public at the center.

Photo: A scene from “Beloved” by Yaser Talebi.

