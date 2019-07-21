Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra to perform in Milad Tower

TEHRAN – The Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra will give a concert under the baton of conductors Loris Tjeknavorian and Arash Amini at Milad Tower on August 3.

Pieces by Farhad Fakhreddini, Hossein Dehlavi and several other Iranian composers have been selected to be performed during the concert.

The orchestra will perform in company with distinguished Iranian saxophonist Foad Hejazi.

Photo: A poster for the concert of the Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra at Milad Tower.

