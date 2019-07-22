“Among Waters” on Afghan refugees on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Tehran-based Afghan director Samereh Rezai staged “Among Waters”, a play about Afghan refugees, at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Monday.

She is also the writer of the play, which recounts her life story. The play gives a real insight into Afghan refugees who are born in Iran but cannot get Iranian citizenship. Therefore they do not have a bright future as they have no identity.

The only way open to them is to be smuggled into European countries via the Mediterranean Sea, in order to live a better life or to die on the way.

Mojtaba Musavi and Rezai herself are the members of the cast for the play that will remain on stage until August 7.

Photo: A poster for Tehran-based Afghan director Samereh Rezai’s play “Among Waters”.

ABU/MMS/YAW