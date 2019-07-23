Italian club Torino eye Alireza Bairanvand: report

TEHRAN – Italian Serie A club Torino have reportedly shown interest in signing Iran and Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Beiranvand, whose contract with Persepolis runs out until 2021, has a 600,000 euros release clause, lagoleada.it reported.

Two more Serie A clubs Cagliari and Atalanta are monitoring the Persepolis goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old had been linked with a move to Turkish top-flight football teams Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Çaykur Rizespor.

Belgian club K.R.C. Genk and Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine were following the custodian.

Beiranvand saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Portugal in the 2018 World Cup and thrusted his name into the international spotlight.

He also helped Persepolis win three successive Iran league title.