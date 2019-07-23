Iran striker Mehdi Taremi signs for Rio Ave

TEHEAN – Portuguese football team Rio Ave have completed the signing of Al Gharafa forward Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi, 28, has penned a two-year contract with Primeira Liga side.

The details of his contract have not been revealed.

Taremi is the third Iranian player in the Primeira Liga this season. Amir Abedzadeh is a goalkeeper of Maritimo and Mehrdad Mohammadi will play for Aves.

Taremi had been also linked with a return to Persepolis, where he played between 2014-2018 and twice emerged top scorer in the league.

Playing in Europe has always been the Iranian international forward’s ambition and he will be hoping to power Rio Ave, who finished seventh in the Primeira Liga last season, to glory.