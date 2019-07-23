MP faces questions for his U.S.-related proposal

TEHRAN – Lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh is under investigation by the Supervisory Board on Representatives’ Conduct, says the board’s spokesman, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Mohammad Javad Jamali said a complaint has been submitted to the supervisory board about Falahatpisheh’s remarks a few months ago when he was chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

The remarks were about Iran-U.S. relations which contradicted the Islamic Republic’s policy of non-negotiation with the U.S., Jamali said.

The complaint will be addressed during the supervisory board’s next session with Falahatpisheh’s attendance, he added.

According to the complaint, Falahatpisheh had proposed formation of a joint Iran-U.S. chamber in Qatar and Iraq, which the U.S. misconstrued that Iran had accepted to hold negotiations.

“However, Mr. Falahatpisheh has said that his words were not about holding negotiations but they were about reducing tensions,” Jamali said.

Falahatpisheh, a centrist, was voted out of his chairmanship on June 23 by conservative MP Motjaba Zonnour, as Tehran-Washington tensions soared.

The tensions initially rose between Iran and the U.S. last May when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Trump has occasionally offered to hold dialogue with Iran, while at the same time putting enormous economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei categorically rejected the notion of talks, saying Iran will not at all “repeat the bitter experience” it gained from the negotiations that led to the nuclear deal and later ditched by Trump.

No wise man would enter talks with a country that has reneged on all agreements, the Leader asserted.

