FM Zarif meets Bolivian president

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Tuesday with Bolivian President Evo Morales.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties as well as the recent regional and international developments, ISNA reported.

Zarif arrived in Bolivia on the last leg of his tour of Latin American nations to hold talks with senior officials of the country on issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival, Zarif was officially welcomed by Bolivian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmen Almendras.

