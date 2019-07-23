Iran plan to play Bangladesh in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team are going to arrange a friendly match with Bangladesh in Doha, Qatar.

Two federations are negotiating for the match scheduled for Sept. 5, five days before Team Melli’s first match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 against Hong Kong.

Iran, who have been drawn along with Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia and Hong Kong, will be aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bangladesh are in Group E along with Oman, India, Afghanistan and Qatar.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.