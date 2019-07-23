Another big blunder: Trump maybe mistaking humans with insects

Consequent to his continued reckless remarks, Donald Trump claimed on Monday that if he wanted to win the war in Afghanistan he could wipe the country “off the face of the earth” but he chose not.

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people,” Trump said.

“I have plans on Afghanistan that if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth,” Trump added.

By such remarks Trump either is indirectly threatening to use banned weapons, such a nuclear arms, against his adversaries or that he is mistaking humans with insects.

Such a statement is highly appalling and disgusting. How can such words come out of the mouth of a president?

Such awful remarks, though a huge blunder, are a humiliation of the Afghan nation and a shock to the world.

Even with weapons of mass destruction, it is difficult to imagine killing 10 million Afghans in a week. Nearly three-quarters of the Afghan 36-million population live in rural and often remote areas. To kill such number of people, it means to nuke or gas almost the entire Afghanistan.

Trump’s Army even dropped “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan and it achieved nothing tangible, so how he could achieve such a victory is a very big question.

Rather than making such rash remarks, Trump is better to swallow his pride and say that his army has failed in Afghanistan.

Before the United States was humiliated in its 18-year war in Afghanistan, the Soviet Union had suffered such a humiliation.

It is the elementary lesson of history that no country, how much big or powerful it is, it cannot exterminate or annihilate a nation.

It is true that Afghanistan has become a safe haven for terrorists such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, or that a segment of the population has become radical because of foreign military invasions, the Afghans are a noble and resilient nation and nobody throughout the history has been able to defeat them.

PA/PA