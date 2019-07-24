Tehran raps Trump’s racist remarks on Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s racist remarks about neighboring Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands with the resistant people, government and intellectuals of the neighboring, brotherly country of Afghanistan,” Mousavi said.

Trump on Monday said he could put an end to the Afghanistan war in a week, but that it would cost millions of lives and wipe the country “off the face of the Earth.”

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people,” Trump said, seated beside Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

“I have plans on Afghanistan, that if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone. It would be over in -- literally, in 10 days, and I don't want to do -- I don’t want to go that route.”

The comment drew a stiff response from Afghanistan’s presidential palace, which has been excluded from talks between the U.S. and the Taliban.

“The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While the Afghan government supports the U.S. efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan’s fate in absence of the Afghan leadership,” it added, calling for clarification of Trump’s statement.

More than 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some U.S. forces carry out “counterterrorism” operations.

A record 3,804 Afghan civilians were killed last year due in part to stepped-up air attacks by U.S.-led forces and an increased number of suicide bombings, the United Nations said in a February report.

