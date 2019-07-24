Cartoon exhibit to put spotlight on seizure of Iran-operated supertanker Grace 1

TEHRAN – An exhibition of cartoons, highlighting the seizure of Iran-operated supertanker Grace 1, will open at the Osveh Art and Cultural Center on Saturday.

Entitled “Pirates of the Queen”, the exhibit will showcase 40 works by 14 Iranian cartoonists, director of the exhibit Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

“Cartoon is a worldwide media and the organizers believed it was necessary to narrate all the events surrounding this incident through cartoons,” he added.

The Revayat Cultural Foundation is the organizer of the exhibit which will be running until August 16 at the center located at No.453, South Bahar St., Enqelab St.

Also in June, an exhibition of cartoons entitled “Keep Calm, I Am the Queen”, highlighting the crimes of the United Kingdom against Iran throughout history and its troubled relationship with Iran, opened in Tehran’s Art Bureau.

The tension between Iran and Britain escalated after Britain seized an Iranian oil supertanker named Grace 1 in Gibraltar on July 4th.

Britain and Gibraltar claimed that the supertanker was carrying oil to Syria, but the Iranian government announced that the tanker was heading to another destination.

After the illegal seizure of oil tanker Grace 1, Iranian officials decided to resolve the issue through diplomacy. They held a meeting with Gibraltar officials but some other entities interfered in the matter and Gibraltar announced that the oil tanker would not be released.

After this, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that the British government’s illegal seizure of the Iranian supertanker was an act of “piracy” and would not go “unanswered.”

Photo: A poster for “Pirates of the Queen”.

