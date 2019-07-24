Iranian mountaineer Bahmanyar climbs K2

July 24, 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian mountaineer Hossein Bahmanyar has successfully climbed K2, the world's second-highest peak.

K2 is the only one of the so-called eight-thousanders - the 14 mountains taller than 8,000 meters - that has not yet been summited in winter

K2, also known as the “Savage Mountain”, looms 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) over the Karakoram range on the China-Pakistan border.

It was first summited in 1954. Since then, just 306 people have made it to the top, while 80 have died trying, according to the 8000ers website.

