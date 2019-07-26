Rouhani offers condolences over demise of Tunisian president

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his condolences to the government and nation of Tunisia over the demise of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

“The passing away of Beji Caid Essebsi, the respected president of Tunisia, caused great sorrow,” Rouhani said in a message to Mohamed Ennaceur, the acting president of Tunisia, Mehr reported.

Rouhani also prayed for God’s mercy on the late Tunisian leader and patience for the bereaved.

One of the world’s oldest leaders, Essebsi died on Thursday morning at the Tunis military hospital, where he was taken the night before. It was the third time in recent weeks that he had been hospitalized.

The Tunisian government has declared seven days of mourning following the death of Essebsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, as condolences poured in from the region and beyond.

Also in a message on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended his condolences to the Tunisian government and nation.

Zarif said in his message that the news caused deep sorrow and grief.

He also offered his condolences to the bereaved family of the late president and asked for God’s divine blessings and mercy for him.

In a ceremony hours after the death of the 92-year-old leader on Thursday, Mohamed Ennaceur, the head of parliament, was sworn in as interim president.

Ennaceur, 85, will lead the country until presidential elections are held on September 15, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. The presidential vote was originally scheduled for November 17.

MH/PA