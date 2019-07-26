26% rise in industrial unit establishment permits

TEHRAN- Issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 26 percent in spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, IRNA reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

As reported, some 5,919 permits have been issued during the first quarter.

The units are supposed to create jobs for 138,120 persons, with 28 percent rise year on year.

The ministry has previously announced that issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Most of the issued permits were related to the food industries and Semnan, Qom and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of the permits.

Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade outlined 35 plans covering seven major areas for developing the country’s industry and mining sectors on the occasion of the National Day of Industry and Mining (July 1).

Improving the business environment associated with the country’s industry, mining and trade sectors has been given significant attention in this planning and six specific programs have been defined in this regard.

In this due, reforming production processes and guidelines, eliminating or reducing the timing of license issuances, simplifying rules and regulations impeding production, removing barriers in the way of production and trade, and providing open access to information for the general public are some of the programs which are put on the agenda.

Establishing a comprehensive information system aiming to exchange information with other governmental institutions and executive agencies related to industry, mining and trade sectors, and a strategic plan for managing currency policies, bank profits and macroeconomic goals to support production in the industrial sectors as well as ranking and encouraging investors and entrepreneurs in order to increase the presence of industrial units in the national and international arenas, are some other programs which are to be followed by the industry ministry.

