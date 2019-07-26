IRGC vows good steps for flood-hit areas

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has taken decisions to help those affected by the floods earlier this year.

Visiting the flood-hit areas of Khuzestan on Thursday, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami expressed the hope that good measures be taken for the flood-stricken people, Mehr reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami said the enemies must respect the will of the Iranian people and that no one can impose his will on the Iranian people.

He warned the enemies who want to hurt the dignity of the Iranian nation, saying, “Putting pressure and imposing sanctions against the Iranian nation is not the way to face them.”

“Those countries who used to say we wouldn’t allow Iran to export any oil have retreated from their positions,” he added.

Salami was making a reference to the Trump administration’s policy of driving the Iranian oil exports to zero.

Since its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Trump administration has taken radical measures against Iran.

On April 8, it designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Also, on April 22, the U.S. announced that it will not extend sanctions waivers for the buyers of Iran’s oil and asked the remaining countries that import oil from Iran to stop their purchases by May 2 or face U.S. penalties.

