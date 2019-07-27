Iranian shorts to go on screen at Argentina’s UNCIPAR

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian short films will compete in the 41st Argentine and International Film and Video Festival – UNCIPAR, in the city of Pinamar.

“Breathing” by Farshid Ayyubinejad is among the films. It is about several workers who work in a stone factory and are forced to hide in a dark room every time the insurance agent visits the factory.

Another entry, “Child Eater” by Mohammad Kart, is about a teenage boy laborer who falls in love with a teenage girl.

The lineup also includes “Are you volleyball?!” by Mohammad Bakhshi. It tells the story of a group of Arabic-speaking asylum seekers who arrive at the border of an English-speaking country and can go no further.

There are scuffles with the border guards every day until volleyball becomes the catalyst that improves relations.

“Azadeh” by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad will also go on screen at the UNCIPAR, which will be held from August 17 to 19.

Photo: A scene from “Breathing” by Farshid Ayyubinejad.

