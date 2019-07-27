Sabzevar street named after writer Mahmud Dowlatabadi’s novel “Kelidar” 

TEHRAN – A street in Sabzevar, the hometown of celebrated Iranian novelist Mahmud Dowlatabadi, has been named after his book “Kelidar”, the city council of northeastern Iranian town of Sabzevar in Khorasan Razavi Province announced on Saturday.

“The street has been named after the book to celebrate this magnum opus,” Sabzevar City Council spokesman Masud Pasandideh told the Persian service of ISNA.

The writer was born in the Dowlatabad Village of Sabzevar in 1940. Self-educated and forced to work from childhood, Dowlatabadi spent part of his younger adult years as a stage actor in Tehran.

His monumental 3,000-page saga “Kelidar” narrates the lives of Kurdish tribes and peasants from a poverty-stricken village in Khorasan Province during the mid-1940s.

“Desert Strata”, “The Trip”, “The Legend of Baba Sobhan”, “The Cowherd”, “Aqil”, “Man” and “Missing Soluch” are among Dowlatabadi’s noteworthy credits.

“Kelidar” is the name of a mountain situated in proximity to the cities of Sabzevar, Neyshabur and Quchan.

Photo: Mahmud Dowlatabadi in an undated photo. (ISNA/Mehdi Qasemi)

