Rouhani congratulates Boris Johnson as new British PM

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to Boris Johnson to offer him congratulations on his election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, expressing hope that Tehran-London ties would develop during his tenure.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as the prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” Rouhani said in his message, according to the president.ir.

He added, “I hope that Your Excellency’s familiarity with relations between Iran and the United Kingdom, and your only one visit to Tehran greatly contribute to removing the existing obstacles on the path of development of relations between the two countries, and we witness further deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations during your tenure as the prime minister.”