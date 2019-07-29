Iran’s “Beloved” to compete in Asia Pacific Screen Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” will be competing in the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced in a press release on Monday.

The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

The most recent honors were bestowed on July 13 during the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy. The film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section

It was also honored at the 67th Trento Film Festival in May in Italy. The film received the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

In addition, “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Canada, Toronto in May.

The 13th edition the Asia Pacific Screen Awards ceremony will take place in Brisbane, Australia on November 21.

The nominees in various sections will be announced during October.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Yasser Talebi’s documentary, “Beloved”.

