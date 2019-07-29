Don’t interfere in my operation: IRGC boat warns UK warship

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) has released audio and video footage of its warning to a British Royal Navy warship to stay out of way as it moves to seize a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

In the brief audio clip, released Monday morning, British warship HMS Montrose (F-236) is heard declaring its position "in the vicinity of international waters" as it escorted the oil tanker Stena Impero.

The IRGC seized the British tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on July 19, after it tried to flee the scene of a major collision with an Iranian fishing boat.

"British warship Foxtrot 236, this is Sepah navy patrol boat: you are required not to interfere in this issue," an Iranian naval officer can be heard saying.

An officer on board the warship responds: "This is British warship Foxtrot 236: I am in vicinity of an internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage."

The Iranian officer replies: "British warship Foxtrot 236, this is Sepah navy patrol boat: don't put your life in danger."

The IRGC also released recordings of another incident on July 10.

"This is British warship Foxtrot 236, go ahead," a British naval officer can be heard saying.

His Iranian counterpart responds by saying: "British warship Foxtrot 236, this is Sepah Navy warship... your tanker British Heritage under my control. You are ordered do not to interference in my operation."

Tensions between Tehran and London escalated after British troops seized an Iranian oil supertanker in international waters off Gibraltar.

According to Spanish officials, Britain seized the Iranian ship at the request of the United States, condemning the action as "piracy.”

'UK's seizure of Iranian tanker in violation of 2015 nuclear deal'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told reporters in Tehran Monday London's move in impounding the Grace 1 tanker amounted to a breach of a nuclear deal Iran signed with the UK and five other world powers in 201.

He said the issue came up during a meeting of the representatives of the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna on Sunday.

"They [Europeans] made some arguments," Mousavi said. "Iran has billed this action illegal and repeatedly said that it amounts to piracy."

Referring to a recent trip by Omani Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alawi to Tehran, Mousavi said Iran always works with other regional countries to ensure the safety of shipping in the Persian Gulf region.

(Source: Press TV)