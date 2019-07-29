Iran youth organization to hold film festival promoting marriage 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs plans to organize a festival of movies that promote marriage, the organizers announced on Monday.

Five films have been selected to go on screen for five days. Filmmakers, members of the cast and crew and social science experts will attend Q & A sessions after each screening during the festival, which will take place at the Tehran Book Garden from August 2 to 6.

The films are “Bride” by Behruz Afkhami, “The Dream of Marriage” by Asghar Hashemi, “Spouse” by Mehdi Fakhimzadeh, “Narges” by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad and “Marriage, Iranian Style” by Hassan Fat’hi.

The festival will be organized to mark the marriage anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) with Hazrat Fatima (SA), which falls on August 3 this year.

“Bride” tells the story of Hamid, a young university graduate who has no job and falls in love with the girl from a wealthy family. The girl’s father will not agree to the marriage unless Hamid finds a good job, so Hamid begins drug trafficking to gain the father’s approval.

Abolfazl Purarab and Niki Karimi, the main stars of the film, were introduced to the world of cinema through this film.

Jahangir has finished his military service in the film “The Dream of Marriage” and dreams of marrying Nahid. But Nahid’s father asks him to find a job first. Jahangir’s retired father Mashallah Khan begins to solve the problem.

Akbar Abdi, Kamand Amirsoleimani and Bijan Emkanian are the main stars.

Starring Mehdi Hashemi and Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, “The Spouse” portrays a couple who works together in a company whose managing director gets arrested for embezzlement. The man who is the deputy director believes he will replace the manager, but his wife gets the post instead, leading to turmoil in personal life and work.

Afaq and Adel ruin their life through robbery in “Narges”. Afaq who is married to Adel, a young man she has grown up with herself, finds out he is in love with Narges. Adel marries Narges and gets arrested in a big robbery.

Farimah Farjami and Abolfazl Purarab star in the film.

“Marriage, Iranian Style” tells the story of an Iranian girl who wants to marry a foreigner. Her father is a religiously dogmatic merchant and this results in many problems for the young couple.

The film stars Dariush Arjomand, Fatemeh Gudarzi, Shila Khodadad and Mohammadreza Sharifinia.

Photo: Bijan Emkanian (R) and Kamand Amirsoleimani act in a scene from “The Dream of Marriage” by Asghar Hashemi.

RM/MMS/YAW

