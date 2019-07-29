Tehran City’s real estate deals down 64.6% in a month on year

TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 64.6 percent in the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 22-July 22), compared to the same month in the past year, IRIB reported citing the data released by Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

As reported, the number of deals during the fourth month of this year has been 4,800, and the housing price has risen 91.5 percent year on year in Tehran City.

As previously announced the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 44.8 percent in spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, compared to the same quarter in the past year.

The ministry’s report said that the number of deals during the first quarter of this year has been 21,537, and the housing price has risen 106 percent year on year in the capital city.

