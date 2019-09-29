Housing price down 2.8% in Tehran City in a month

TEHRAN- Housing price in Tehran City has fallen 2.8 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (ends on September 22) from its previous month, IRNA reported, citing the data release by Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The CBI’s data although indicated that housing price in the capital city has risen 56.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.

As reported, the number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 73 percent in Shahrivar, compared to the same month in the past year.

The number of deals during the sixth month of this year has been 2,800.

As previously announced by Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the number of real estate deals in Tehran City fell 44.8 percent in spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, compared to the same quarter in the past year.

The ministry’s report said that the number of deals during the first quarter of this year has been 21,537, and the housing price has risen 106 percent year on year in the capital city.

