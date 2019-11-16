Housing price up 4.5% in Tehran City in summer

TEHRAN- Housing price in Tehran City has risen 4.5 percent during the past summer compared to the spring, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday citing the data release by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The SCI’s data also show that the housing price in Tehran has increased 80 percent in this year’s summer compared to the previous year’s same season.

Meanwhile, the rental price in the capital city has risen 8.1 percent in this year’s summer compared to its previous season and 31.2 percent compared to the past year’s summer.

MA/MA