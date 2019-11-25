Real estate deals rise in a month

TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals has risen in Iran during the eight Iranian calendar month of Aban (October 23 - November 22) from its previous month, IRIB reported on Monday citing the data released by the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

The ministry’s data indicate that the housing price has decreased 1.8 percent in the mentioned month.

The report also said that the number of deals has fallen 56 percent, while the housing price has increased 75.5 percent in Tehran Province during the eight month.

As previously announced by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), housing price in Tehran City has risen 4.5 percent during the past summer (second quarter of Iranian calendar year) compared to the spring (first quarter).

The SCI’s data also show that the housing price in Tehran has increased 80 percent in this year’s summer compared to the previous year’s same season.

Meanwhile, the rental price in the capital city has risen 8.1 percent in this year’s summer compared to its previous season and 31.2 percent compared to the past year’s summer.

MA/MA