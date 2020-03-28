Number of real estate deals falls 70% in a month

TEHRAN- The number of real estate deals in Iran has dropped 70 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Esfand (ended on March 19) which is also the last month of the Iranian calendar year, ILNA reported quoting the vice chairman of Iranian Real Estate Agencies.

Referring to the coronavirus outbreak affecting the housing sector, Hesam Oqbaei said 70 percent is the highest drop this sector has experienced over the past three years.

MA/MA