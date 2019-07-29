Iran, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – The commander of the Iranian Navy has said Iran and Russia will soon hold a joint war game in the Indian Ocean which will extend to the Strait of Hormuz and also the Persian Gulf.

“We have agreed to hold naval drill of the two countries in the Indian Ocean, and hope this drill will be conducted by the end of the (Iranian) year,” Admiral Hossein Khanzadi told IRNA.

Khanzadi said, “When we talk about the Indian Ocean we mean the main important part of it which is connected to Makran coasts, the Strait of Hormuz and also the Persian Gulf.”

The admiral said coordination meetings will be held soon on how to conduct the military exercise.

Khanzadi had visited Russia to inspect the Russian naval parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg.

