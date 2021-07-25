Presence of Iran Navy in Gulf of Finland ‘historic’: commander

TEHRAN – Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, who is visiting Russia, has described the presence of Iranian warships in the Gulf of Finland as a “historic event.”

He made the remarks on Saturday upon arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is expected to attend the annual parade celebrating the Day of the Russian Navy. Iranian Navy destroyer Sahand and accompanying support vessel Makran have already arrived in the Russian port city to join the parade, according to Press TV.

The Iranian commander noted that the two Iranian warships have reached the Gulf of Finland. “In this long voyage, these ships entered the world’s strategic areas, something that is unprecedented,” he said.

The ships are expected to represent the Iranian Navy in a parade celebrating the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

Khanzadi arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that Khanzadi will take part in the naval parade on the celebration of Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg. Khanzadi will meet with high-ranking leaders of the Russian armed services and defense ministry on the sidelines of the ceremony, Jalali added.

On Friday, Jalali met with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin in order to discuss military and defense cooperation between the two countries, Tasnim reported.

This conference focused on the Iranian Navy fleet's participation in the Russian Navy's parade in St. Petersburg, the prospects for defense and military cooperation between the two nations, and regional developments.

The Gulf of Finland extends between Finland to the north and Estonia to the south, and Saint Petersburg in Russia to the east, where the Neva River drains into it.

The presence of Sahand and Makran in the Gulf of Finland is “a historic event,” Khanzadi said. "This success means the opening of the gates of the North Sea and Finland to the fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.”

The Iranian Navy chief also said that during his trip, he would meet with high-ranking Russian military and defense officials as well as his counterparts from the countries participating in the Russian naval parade.

On Sunday, the Russian Navy started celebrating its 325th anniversary with the parade of “54 ships, including frigates from India, Iran and Pakistan, and more than 4,000 military personnel,” according to Shoigu.

The two Iranian vessels left Bandar Abbas port in May, went around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and continued north through the Baltic Sea.

The sailing of Iranian vessels worried the United States, which feared that they would head toward Venezuela when they entered the Atlantic Ocean before turning toward the English Channel.

