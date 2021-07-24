Iranian Navy chief visits St. Petersburg

TEHRAN – Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi headed to St. Petersburg on Saturday morning to participate in the annual parade of the Russian Navy.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi is attending the ceremony as a special gust upon an official invitation by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Accordingly, Sahand, Iran's most modern warship, also arrived in St. Petersburg port after sailing through the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Sahand is to represent the Iranian Navy in the parade marking the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

Iran’s largest military ship, the Makran — a logistics vessel, is accompanying Sahand.

The Russian naval parade will start on Sunday, July 25. Representatives from certain countries are attending the parade.

PA/PA