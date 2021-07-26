Iranian, Russian navy chiefs hold talks

TEHRAN — Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Hossein Khanzadi met with Admiral Luminov, commander of the Russian Navy, to discuss ways to expand maritime cooperation.

The need for joint actions to comprehensively strengthen defense and security relations, holding joint naval exercises, increasing the presence of the two countries' navies in strategic areas of the world, exchanging naval experiences in combat equipment, training forces, and increasing cooperation of the two countries in face of common threats, was the focus of talks between the Iranian and Russian naval commanders.

According to the Iranian embassy in Moscow, the Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Deputy chiefs of staff for strategic and naval training of the Iranian Navy, and Iran’s military attaché in Russia were present in the meeting.



SA/PA