Iran’s Zahra Bornaki awarded Asian Para Games silver medal

TEHRAN – Iranian long jumper Zahra Bornaki was awarded the 2018 Asian Para Games silver medal.

Uzbekistan’s Abdullaeva Kamolakhon was stripped of her title by organizers of the Asian Paralympic Committee after failing drugs tests.

Kamolakhon, who took gold in the T54/46/47 women's long jump, tested positive for methasterone after a urine test on October 8.

Known by the nickname superdrol, the drug has never been available through medical channels and has instead been sold unofficially as a "designer steroid".

Lallwala Palliyagurunnans Amara Indumathi Karunathi of Sri Lanka has been upgraded to the gold medal with Bornaki now taking silver.