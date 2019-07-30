3,000 underprivileged couples to be provided with home appliances

TEHRAN – Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, will provide 3,000 financially-struggling couples with necessary home appliances, an official with the foundation has said.

As an integral part of Iranian marriage tradition, the bride’s family provides the couple with furniture and home appliances, which is called Jahiziyeh, several days before the wedding.

“So far, 13 couples in South Khorasan [province] have received the packages,” IRNA quoted Meysam Asoupa as saying on Monday.

“Through the first phase of the scheme some 1,000 home appliance packages will be granted to the couples to help them begin their life together,” he explained.

He went on to say that the culture must be promoted among people to hold marriage ceremonies or traditions at a lower cost and more simple.

Providing the deprived with Jahiziyeh, distributing stationery packages to financially struggling students and granting low-profit loans to the couples experiencing fertility problems, are among the other subjects of the scheme, he concluded.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was founded in 1989.

Socio-economic empowerment of the communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructure such as water supply schemes, power grid, and road building, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG