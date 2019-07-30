Larijani: Iran has devised 25-year plan for ties with China

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that the U.S. animosity towards Iran and China is “strategic” and “deep”.

“The U.S. animosity towards Iran and China is not tactical, rather it is strategic and deep,” Larijani said during a meeting with Song Tao the head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China.

Larijani proposed that “a strategic thinking should be followed to counter” this animosity.

Larijani also said, “Consultations between Iran, China and cooperation of certain friendly countries can help counter the U.S. animosity and neutralize its consequences. However, success of this plan is contingent upon practical steps.”

Elsewhere, he called for expansion of relations.

He said that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the government are interested in expansion of Iran-China ties.

The top MP said Iran has prepared a 25-year plan for development of ties with China.

“To turn this plan to a joint strategic document we should negotiate with the Chinese side,” Larijani stated.

In February, Larijani visited China, where holding talks with President Xi Jinping.

“In that visit, Mr. Xi Jinping, the president of China, insisted on drawing up the long-term 25-year plan for relations between the two countries,” Larijani added.

For his part, Song said that China is determined to expand ties with Iran.

“Iran and China have chosen their path through knowing their situation and have made many achievements. Iran and China’s experiences show that developing countries do not need to copy the Western development model and are able to be successful by domestic development model,” Song stated.

Pointing to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, he said that China supports efforts to preserve the deal.

“Iran and China are facing the U.S. pressure and bullying and an objective of this trip is coordination between the two countries to counter the U.S. unilateral and hegemonic actions,” he said.

Song held a separate meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Song on Monday, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said that Iran expects friendly countries, including China, to buy more oil from Iran.

“We expect friendly countries to be more active in purchasing Iran’s oil,” Jahangiri said.

He added that Iran is ready to export gas to China through Pakistan.

The U.S. has introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export.

Jahangiri also said that an Iranian economic delegation comprising from the central bank and economy ministry will travel to China in future days to iron out a plan for a financial mechanism between the countries to facilitate trade ties. The vice president expressed hope that the talks on devising the mechanism would be “constructive”.

