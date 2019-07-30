Zarif to Trump: Iranians have outlasted aggressors for millennia

July 30, 2019

TEHRAN – In response to a tweet by Donald Trump who on Monday said “the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation”, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a post on his Twitter page saying that “for millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor.”

Reminding Trump of his country’s defeats in Iraq and Afghanistan after Vietnam, Zarif said, “The U.S. has spent $7 trillion and rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam.”

The chief diplomat also advised Trump not to listen to the “B-Team’s fake history” who want the United States to be always in war.

“Reject B-Team's fake history and its thirst for ForeverWar.”

The B-Team includes Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

