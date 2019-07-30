Zarif to Trump: Iranians have outlasted aggressors for millennia

TEHRAN – In response to a tweet by Donald Trump who on Monday said “the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation”, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a post on his Twitter page saying that “for millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor.”

For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor.



But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam. @realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team's fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar.



Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness. pic.twitter.com/geTZIIcrRa — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 30, 2019

Reminding Trump of his country’s defeats in Iraq and Afghanistan after Vietnam, Zarif said, “The U.S. has spent $7 trillion and rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam.”

The chief diplomat also advised Trump not to listen to the “B-Team’s fake history” who want the United States to be always in war.

“Reject B-Team's fake history and its thirst for ForeverWar.”

The B-Team includes Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

