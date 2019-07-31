Europe must feel threatened!

U.S. President Donald Trump and The U.S.National Security Adviser John Bolton continue to think about the breakup of the European Union and the collapse of the eurozone. Yet politicians like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron still think they can get into a political and economic equation with the US president! This dangerous and inaccurate look has caused European authorities to become more and more vulnerable to harm! Many analysts of international affairs have recently had a special focus on US-EU relations.

Some signals and speeches by the President of the United States which are addressed to the European authorities indicate the full opposition of the White House to the European Union.

EU officials are well aware that during the recent European parliamentary elections, Donald Trump and his allies were the main supporters of nationalist and extremist parties in Europe. This has led to victory in some European countries such as Hungary, France, and Britain, nationalist and anti-immigration parties. The main question is how long will the European authorities' reconciliation with the Trump administration continue ?!

What is certain is that the EU is completing its own process of collapse and destruction on its own! the European officials haven’t yet understood the extent of Trump’s hostility to the existence of the United European. This is while the trade war between Trump and the European Union has entered a new phase since the beginning of 2018. Some American economic analysts believe that based on his protectionist policies, Trump will impose new and wider tariffs on the EU, China, Canada, and Mexico in the future. European officials are now faced with a president who sees "economic protectionism" as a major policy in the field of commerce, and in the future, he will try to pursue this policy even more seriously.

Undoubtedly, there will soon be more economic disputes between America and Europe. In other words, the Trade war between these two will become more intense in near future. Furthermore, countries like China and Canada will also enter this confrontation with the United States. Europe does not have much opportunity to prevent its economic and political destruction by the White House! Aren't the European authorities awake ?!



