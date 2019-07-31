IRIB doc chronicles history of U.S. involvement in regime change 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has produced a documentary series that studies the history of the U.S. actions aimed at altering or replacing foreign governments.

The 10-episode series “Days of Freedom” directed by Vahid Faraji reviews how the U.S. has meddled in the affairs of different countries over the years via economic sanctions, coups d'état, war and psychological warfare.

The story in the documentary begins with the U.S.-designed 1953 coup against the government of Mohammad Mosaddeq in Iran. It then continues with several interventions in other countries, including Congo, Vietnam, Indonesia, Chile, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The IRIB is scheduled to broadcast the first episode of the documentary, which has been made over the past two years, on Thursday.

Photo: A poster for the documentary “Days of Freedom” by Vahid Faraji.

RM/MMS/YAW