Iranian Artists Forum to screen collage film “Mosaic of Seven Colors” 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum plans to screen the collage film “Mosaic of Seven Colors” directed Mina Salimi, an Iranian graduate of Goldsmiths, University of London, on Sunday.

“‘Mosaic of Seven Colors’ uses collage for the first time in Iranian cinema to narrate a story,” the forum said in a press release published on Wednesday.

“Due to digital complexity, the film took four years to complete and permission has been granted for it to be screened only for one time,” the forum added.

Written by Salimi, the story of the film begins from the Safavid period during the 16th century and stretches into contemporary life.

The movie is about Mahdokht, a writer who encounters obstacles in her way to author a book on the Safavid period. Based on an ancient tradition for the first day of the New Year, she goes to the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque built during the Safavid period in Isfahan to spend the day. She suddenly hears a voice behind a tile at the mosque, which leads her to a story from “The One Thousand and One Nights”. The event happens again on the next days and Mahdokht faces a serious situation.

Salimi has used scenes from the TV series “Sheikh Bahai” by Shahram Asadi and “Lighter than Darkness” by Hassan Fat’hi to make her film, which has been shot on location in Isfahan.

A review session will also be organized by critic Arash Khoshkhu and writer Hesam Maqamikia following the screening of the film that will begin at 7 pm.

Masud Delkhah Aria Tavassoli, Mostafa Beheshti, Aria Zolfaqari and Salimi herself star in the movie

Photo: A poster for director Mina Salimi collage film “Mosaic of Seven Colors”, which will be screened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.



MMS/YAW