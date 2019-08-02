Spain, Japan reject to join U.S.-led Persian Gulf coalition

Madrid and Tokyo have rejected an official request from Washington to participate in a naval coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said on Thursday Madrid had received an official request from the United States to participate in these forces. However, the same sources said that “the Spanish government has currently no intention to participate in joint U.S.-led forces,” Middle East Monitor reported.

Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun also reported that Tokyo won’t send ships to join the U.S.-led maritime force.

During a press conference on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said his country “would not participate in the mission the United States plans to form.”

The U.S. has announced plans to form a Washington-led maritime force to supposedly secure the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, which hosts considerable international oil shipments.



NA/PA