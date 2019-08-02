Former TV host Rashidpur launches celebration to honor movies on Iran’s attractions   

TEHRAN – Reza Rashidpur, the former host of the popular TV programs “Shabe Shishei” and “Hala Khorshid”, has launched a celebration to honor movies and cineastes promoting Iran’s natural and cultural attractions.

“Most Iranian films that are a box office success or win honors at international events portray Iran as a rundown place full of drug addicts, and neglect to depict even a minimum of the natural attractions of the country,” Rashidpur said on Thursday during the opening ceremony of the first edition of the Cinema Tours Festival, which was held on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

He lamented the large supply of dubious money in Iranian cinema and noted the travel agency Top Tours Group sponsors the celebration.

“I’ve been seeking to organize the celebration over the past five years and I received proposals to accept both clean or dirty moneys to hold the celebration, but finally I agreed to collaborate with the Top Tours Group, whose source of incomes is clear,” Rashidpur said.

He noted that he received no compensation for organizing the celebration, which went on with honoring a number of movies and cineastes.

Director Abbas Amini received an award for depicting parts of Hormoz Island’s attractions in his drama “Hendi and Hormoz”. Actor Hamed Alipur was also honored for his collaboration in the movie.

Director Hamid Nematollah’s drama “Flaming” was also celebrated for developing people’s awareness of the environment in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan region.

“Main Idea” by Azita Mugui and “The Underwater Cypress” by Mohammad-Ali Bashe-Ahangar also received awards.

Actors Ali Nasirian and Reza Kianian and cinematographer Mahmud Kalari were honored for their lifetime achievements.

Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi and Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami also attended the star-stud event.

Photo: Actor Ali Nasirian (L) receives an award for his lifetime achievements from Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi during the Cinema Tours Festival on Kish Island on August 1, 2019. Left to right, CIO director Hossein Entezami and actors Amin Tarokh and Atila Pesyani are seen in the background. (Mehr/Mohammad Khodabakhsh)

