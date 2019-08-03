Iranian animated movies line up for Italy’s Imaginaria festival 

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “Sink”, “Jebeer” and “Mr. Indifferent” will be screened in the official competition of the Imaginaria International Animation Film Festival in Italy, the organizers have announced.

“Sink” by Mahbubeh Kalai will be competing in the Animated Student Short Film category of the festival, which will take place in Conversano from August 19 to 24.

It tells a symbolic story of love and death. A man and a woman in the form of coffee residue come out of two cups in the sink. In the process of mixing with the dish water inside the sink, they go down the drain.

“Jebeer” by Reyhaneh Mirhashemi is an entry to the International Animated Short Film category.

In “Jebeer”, a wildlife ranger is patrolling a protective area while his soul is intertwined with nature and all the creatures he is protecting. He runs freely and lives with the animals, surrounded by beauty. But, as fate would have it, he is confronted with some poachers.

Competing in the Animated Short Film for Kids category, “Mr. Indifferent” by Aryasb Feiz shows a busy man who is always in a rush. He is reluctant to help others until one day he encounters an old woman at a crossroad.

Animations from different countries, including Russia, France, Poland and China, will be competing in the festival this year.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters of Iranian films “Jebeer”, “Sink” and “Mr. Indifferent”.

