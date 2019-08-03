Iran opens exhibition to showcase historical objects of children’s life

TEHRAN – A museum has opened in Tehran to display objects used by Iranian children over the long history of the country.

The eleven-month exhibition titled “Iranak Childhood Museum” has been inaugurated at the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI), the library announced on Saturday.

The exhibition has been organized “to introduce the colorful aspects of the history and childhood culture of Iran as well as to emphasize the necessity for a permanent childhood museum,” the NLAI said in a statement.

A collection of cradles, toys, books of pioneer writers and illustrators of children’s culture, and children’s music records are on view in a section of the museum.

The museum also showcases information about children’s lifestyle and costumes under the Qajar dynasty and Pahlavi regime.

A collection of the dolls and puppets used in traditional performances has also been assembled for the museum.

Early signs of children in Iranian culture and history, including pictures of children’s images on historical and ancient bas-reliefs and objects, are also on display at the exhibition.

The museum has hung excerpts from epic historical works from Persian literature that focus on children and paintings and other artworks bearing images of children.

The exhibition, which will run until June 21, 2020, has been organized in collaboration with the Institute for Research on History of Children’s Literature in Iran, and Omran Azarestan and Otaredian, two major construction companies.

Photo: Children visit the Iranak Childhood Museum in Tehran in an undated photo.

