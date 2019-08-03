Fencer Abedini hungry to win gold at 2020 Tokyo

TEHRAN – Iranian sabre fencer Mojtaba Abedini is going to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Abedini qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics to become the first Iranian fencer to compete at the Olympics.

He lost to American fencer Daryl Homer in the 2016 Olympics semifinals and also lost to his Korean rival Kim Jung-hwan in the bronze medal match.

Now, the Iranian fencer, who has recently made history by winning Iran’s first ever medal at the World Fencing Championships in July, is going to won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo.

“I finished in 36th place in the 2012 Olympic in London out of 37 fencers. I lost to a Romanian participant in my first match. I promised myself that I would win a medal in Rio 2016. I think I deserved to qualify for the final match in Rio but the decisions went against me in the semifinals,” Abedini said.

“I want to win a medal, a gold medal in Tokyo. I am focusing to win a gold at the 2020 Olympic Games,” he concluded.