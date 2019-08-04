Homegrown 3D printed bones unveiled

Researchers at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Science have managed to produce artificial bones using three-dimensional bioprinting technology.

3D bioprinting is the utilization of 3D printing–like techniques to combine cells, growth factors, and biomaterials to fabricate biomedical parts that maximally imitate natural tissue characteristics. Generally, 3D bioprinting utilizes the layer-by-layer method to deposit materials known as bioinks to create tissue-like structures that are later used in medical and tissue engineering fields.



