Iranian-Islamic stationery exhibit to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The seventh Iranian-Islamic stationery exhibition will open on August 5 in Tehran at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, head of the association of Iranian-Islamic stationery has said.

“This year, nearly 100 publishers and manufacturing companies will present their products and designs,” IRNA quoted Saeed Hosseini as saying.

Today, with the membership of 70 Iranian stationery producers from across the country, the event is considered as one of the most important events in the field of children and adolescents, he highlighted.

The variety of Iranian-Islamic stationery products has grown significantly this year compared to previous years, he added.

He further called on the responsible bodies to join hands and support Iranian manufacturing companies.

According to a survey, about 80 percent of Iranians were satisfied with Iranian-Islamic stationery products, he concluded.

Ending on August 16, the exhibition aims at promoting Iranian-Islamic designs and supporting Iranian producers.

FB/MG