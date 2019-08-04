Tehran, Kabul ink MOU for customs co-op

TEHRAN – The customs of Iran and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Saturday for joint collaboration in electronic exchange of information between the customs administrations of the two countries.

As reported by Shada, the MOU was signed by Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi, and Director General of Afghanistan Customs Department Ahmad Reshad Popal in Tehran.

Based on the MOU, the information regarding the two neighbors’ trade and customs processes will be exchanged electronically.

This will consequently accelerate and facilitate trade and reduces related costs while eliminating the possibility of counterfeiting and smuggling.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Mirashrafi emphasized the need for expansion of economic ties between the two countries, saying “Afghanistan is one of Iran's top five trading partners, however given the two countries' existing capacities and interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation, the volume of bilateral trade could be increased beyond the current level.”

“IRICA has a wealth of experience in implementing ICT-based projects, which can be useful for Afghanistan’s customs,” he said.

The official further pointed to holding training courses, establishing joint customs gates at the borders, electronic exchange of information and the use of the North-South Corridor

potentials as ways through which the two sides can reduce trade costs and increase customs operations at the borders of the two countries.

Rashed for his part, expressed satisfaction with the development of customs cooperation between the two countries, and underlined issues like synchronizing the two customs work hours, strengthening training cooperation, managing risk and eliminating transit problems.

During his four-day visit to Iran, the Afghan customs chief and his accompanying delegation also visited the customs borders of the two countries in Sistan-Baluchestan, Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan provinces as well as Chabahar port in southern Iran.

EF/MA

CAP: Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi (L) and Director General of Afghanistan Customs Department Ahmad Reshad Popal (R) signing an MOU for customs cooperation in Tehran on Sunday