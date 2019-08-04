Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform with guest conductor Nicolas Krauze

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will give a concert under the baton of guest conductor Nicolas Krauze from France at Vahdat Hall on August 21 and 22, the conductor has announced on his website.

Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Forza Del Destino”, French composer Paul Dukas’ symphonic poem “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”, French composer Maurice Ravel’s one-movement orchestral piece “Boléro” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 will be performed during the concerts.

Krauze has conducted over 400 concerts with Nouvelle Europe, a chamber orchestra based in Paris, for which he is the principal conductor and artistic director.

He has also collaborated with orchestras such as the Paris Symphonic Orchestra, the Bari Symphony Orchestra in Italy, the Olomouc Symphony Orchestra in Czech and several other orchestras across the world.

Photo: French conductor Nicolas Krauze in an undated photo.

