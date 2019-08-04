Car output at 266,961 in 4 months

TEHRAN- Iranian carmakers manufactured 266,961 vehicles during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), IRNA reported citing the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that car manufacturing in Iran has fallen 38.3 percent in the four-month period of this year from 432,528 cars manufactured in the same time span of the previous year.

Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has said that the policy of domestic manufacturing of auto parts should be seriously followed up.

The minister also stressed that in this due the capable manufacturers should be seriously supported.

In mid-May, Rahmani issued a directive on “strengthening domestic manufacturing of imported auto parts”.

Addressing two of his deputies, Farshad Moqimi, deputy for industrial affairs, and Mohammad-Baqer Ali, the board chairman of Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO), the minister put emphasis on using the highest potential of human resources for strengthening domestic manufacturing of auto parts which are currently imported to the country.

Highlighting the orders of the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on supporting production in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), which is named the year of “Pickup in Production” by the supreme leader, Rahmani stressed that cooperation among all car makers, auto part manufacturers, knowledge-based companies and enterprises is vital for strengthening domestic manufacturing of imported auto parts.

This movement should be all-out promoted to combat sanctions and also prevent from exit of foreign currency from the country, the minister noted.

MA/MA