Syria seeking Iran’s investment in its reconstruction projects

TEHRAN- Syrian Deputy Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Rania al-Ahmad said that attraction of Iran’s investment and also importing Iranian products is a priority for Syria in the process of reconstructing the country.

Making the remarks in a conference on investment and trade opportunities in Syria held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday, the Syrian official said, “Our government has prepared a post-war reconstruction plan in which all organizations, universities and experts play some parts”.

She invited Iranian traders and businessmen to make investment in Syria and said, “We are going for attracting Iran’s investment for reconstruction and we will provide the condition to make it possible.”

Addressing the same gathering, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that Syria needs other countries’ cooperation for meeting some daily needs and also for its reconstruction and such condition offers an opportunity for long-term presence of Iranian investors in that country.

“Given the current positive condition for activity in the Syrian market, presence of Iranian traders and investors in that country and enjoying the available opportunities is of high significance”, Mohammadreza Modoudi noted, adding, “We will introduce the best projects for investment to the Iranian companies after investigating them”.

MA/MA